Garcelle Beauvais and Michael Elliot

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced her split from the screenwriter via Instagram on February 9 with a quote that read, “Plot twist … I’m single.” The news came two months after the pair made their red carpet debut at the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere — and just three days after Beauvais raved about Elliot at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon.