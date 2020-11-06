Celebrity Splits of 2020

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova

The Dancing With the Stars pro confirmed his split from the fellow professional dancer on November 6. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he told Us in a statement. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”