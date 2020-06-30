Celebrity Splits of 2020

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago

After hitting it off at the beginning of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle in March 2019, the couple took an eight-month break after filming and later reconnected. On June 16, Farago announced that the two had parted ways after a struggle to make their long-distance romance work. “We just had different mindsets to this situation,” she explained in a YouTube video. “We would argue every now and then but it was never, for me, a relationship ending and I think for him, small little things ended up turning into relationship-ending arguments.”