Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

On May 29, Hough and Laich announced their split after nearly three years of marriage. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the estranged pair said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”