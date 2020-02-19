Celebrity Splits of 2020

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone

The Bachelor in Paradise stars announced on Valentine’s Day that they were separating after eight months of marriage. “It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” the pair told Bachelor Nation. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”