Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Eric Nichols

The Brazilian reality TV star confirmed via Instagram on November 19 that she and Nichols had called it quits shortly after rekindling their romance. “I’m no longer in a relationship. We decided to follow separate paths for now. We are different people who have grown apart seeking development and happiness,” Dos Santos Lima wrote at the time, adding that she was “excited” to start a “new chapter.” The pair previously split in September 2019.