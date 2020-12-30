Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban

The retired Olympic athlete announced via Instagram on December 29 that she and her fiancé had called it quits after previously postponing their wedding due to COVID-19. “Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together,” she wrote at the time. “He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”