Celebrity Splits of 2020

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

The Baywatch alum announced on February 1 that she and the Hollywood producer had called it quits, less than two weeks after their secret Malibu wedding on January 20. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another,” Anderson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”