Celebrity Splits of 2020

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett

The couple announced their split just two days after the dramatic Bachelor finale aired. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” the pilot wrote via Instagram on March 12. “Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.” He added that the decision was “not easy for either of us” and came after a “lot of honest conversations.” The Auburn University graduate, who got into a heated exchange with Weber’s mom, Barbara Weber, during After the Final Rose, shared her own post too. “I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things,” she wrote, adding that Peter is an “amazing guy.”