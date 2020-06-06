Celebrity Splits of 2020

Rachel Hollis and Dave Hollis

“Dave and I have made the incredibly difficult decision to end our marriage,” the Girl, Wash Your Face author wrote via Instagram on June 8. “We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well, have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don’t. We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work and have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple.”