Ryan Newman and Krissie Newman

The NASCAR driver and his wife of 16 years tweeted on February 13 that they had amicably called it quits. “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch,” they said in a joint statement, referencing their nonprofit animal welfare organization. Four days after sharing the news, Ryan was seriously injured in a wreck at the Daytona 500.