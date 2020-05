Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Us confirmed on May 27 that the pair had called it quits after nearly three years together, shortly after going “on a break” in the wake of the reality star’s brief rehab stint. Disick had been seeking treatment for a handful of “past traumas” after Richie “noticed a change” in him and encouraged him to get help. A source later told Us that the couple’s split “was only a matter of time.”