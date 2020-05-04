Celebrity Splits of 2020

Stacey Dash and Jeffrey Marty

The Clueless star announced her split from the lawyer on April 30 after two years of marriage. “My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage,” she wrote on Instagram. “After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.” The breakup came seven months after Dash was arrested for a domestic violence incident with Marty. She pleaded not guilty and the charge was later dropped.