Susan Kelechi Watson and Jaime Lincoln Smith

The This Is Us star revealed on November 7 that she was “single” a year after getting engaged to the actor. Kelechi Watson and the Blue Bloods actor announced their engagement in September 2019, with the actress sharing a photo of herself wearing an oval sapphire and diamond ring on Instagram. “Forever Ever,” she wrote. “They’ll say its love And they’ll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation.”