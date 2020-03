Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley

Multiple reports confirmed in March 2020 that the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker quietly separated from his wife, Chelsea Winstanley, two years ago. The couple first met more than two decades prior when the film producer interviewed Waititi for a documentary, and they also worked on Boy together in 2010. The now-estranged pair tied the knot in 2012, and they welcomed two daughters thereafter.