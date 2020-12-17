Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele

The filmmaker confirmed his single status on December 16 via Instagram. “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like,” Perry wrote, admitting he was going through a “midlife crisis.”

Perry, who has been linked to Bekele since 2007, continued, “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

The former couple welcomed son Aman in December 2014.