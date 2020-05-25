Celebrity Splits of 2020

Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino

On May 21, the TLC star announced via Instagram that she was no longer engaged to Severino after he got another woman pregnant. “This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to ‘announce’ on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time,” she explained. “Chase and I are no longer engaged. After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

In closing, Thore said she is “not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone” involved.

Severino confirmed in a separate Instagram statement that he is expecting a child. However, he added that he has “nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together.”