Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin

One week after welcoming their first child, the singer announced his split from Martin via Twitter. “Due to personal reason [SIC] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he tweeted on November 30. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancé [SIC] ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.”