Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Teen Mom 2 Javi Marroquin Confirms Lauren Comeau Split Denies Cheating
Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau. Courtesy Javi Marroquin/Instagram
Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau

The Teen Mom 2 star denied cheating on his ex-fiancée on Tuesday, January 19, after she confirmed their relationship is over after three years together. “I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they’ve just been waiting for this to happen,” she said in a since-deleted Instagram Story video, claiming Marroquin cheated with his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

