Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage

After three years of marriage, the Tiger King stars announced they are getting a divorce on March 26. “For the last two and a half years, we have been apart. I’ve always stood by his side and will continue to always love and support him,” Passage wrote via Instagram. “Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us.”