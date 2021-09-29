Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Morgan Willett

Us broke the news that the Challenge couple split after nearly two years together.

“I’ve always tried my best to be an open book and after seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together,” Willett said in a statement on September 28. “While I feel heartbroken, I’m thankful to know the truth. Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all. Thank you to everyone for the support and when I’m ready to share more, I will. For now, I’m just focused on spending time with my family.”