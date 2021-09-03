Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Less than three months after celebrating their third anniversary, the 8 Simple Rules alum and the equestrian called it quits. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said in a joint statement on September 3. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”