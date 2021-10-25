Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes

The season 17 Bachelorette announced via Instagram on October 25 that she and Moynes called off their engagement less than three months after their proposal aired on TV. “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Thurston wrote at the time. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”