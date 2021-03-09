Splits

Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Bling Empire Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray Split After 5 Years
Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray

“Over the past 5 and half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made. However, we have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives. We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much,” Mi Li, who appeared on season 1 of Bling Empire, wrote via Instagram on March 9. “Andrew and I plan to continue working on becoming the best versions of ourselves individually.”

