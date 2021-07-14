Babyface and Nicole Pantenburg Call It Quits After 7 Years of Marriage

Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg

The couple announced in July 2021 that they were calling it quits after seven years of marriage.

“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,” they said in a statement to TMZ. “We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2014 that the duo were engaged after seven years of dating. They first met in 2007 when Pantenburg worked as a backup dancer for the “When Can I See You” singer.