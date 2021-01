Kenya Moore and Marc Daly

Daly confirmed his and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s second split on January 23. “After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage,” he said in a statement. “I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.” The pair, who tied the knot in June 2017, initially broke up in September 2019 but later attempted to reconcile.