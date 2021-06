La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony

The Think Like a Man star filed for divorce from the NBA player on June 17. The pair, who got engaged in 2004, wed in July 2010 in a ceremony that was filmed for the VH1 series La La’s Full Court Wedding. “They have been separated for a while now and will remain friends,” a source told Us exclusively of the split. “They both want to make sure that the divorce goes as smoothly as possible for their son, [Kiyan].”