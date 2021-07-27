Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell

The Chrisley Knows Best alum announced on July 27 that she and her husband of nine years had separated. “Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together,” she wrote via Instagram. “We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much. Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week.”