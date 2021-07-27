Splits

Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Lindsie Chrisley and Husband Will Campbell Discuss ‘Healing’ After Josh Murray, Robby Hayes Affair Allegations
Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; USA
Lindsie Chrisley and Will Campbell

The Chrisley Knows Best alum announced on July 27 that she and her husband of nine years had separated. “Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we’re so grateful for our time together,” she wrote via Instagram. “We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much. Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week.”

