Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Split, File for Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage
DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin

The Harlem actress and the film producer, who married in June 2012, confirmed their divorce in a joint statement to Us Weekly on December 21. ““After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good and Franklin said at the time. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

