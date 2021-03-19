Splits

Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Saweetie and Quavo Split
Saweetie and Quavo

The “Tap In” rapper confirmed via Twitter on March 19 that she split from the Migos member after they dated for nearly three years. “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she tweeted. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Saweetie wrote in another tweet, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

