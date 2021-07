Scooter Braun and Yael Braun

The music executive filed for divorce from his wife of seven years in July 2021, days after Us confirmed that they called it quits. “They are still currently living together, but eventually Scooter will be moving out,” an insider said at the time, adding that the pair “are remaining amicable for the sake of the kids.” The duo share three children: Jagger, born in 2015, Levi, born in 2016, and Hart, born in 2018.