Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in September that the pair had split less than one year after beginning their romance. While the breakup came after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima shared alleged messages sent by Disick, the separation “wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney,” one source told Us. “This breakup was coming regardless. Amelia was the one to end things.”