Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth

The Real Housewives of New York City alum’s ex-fiancé confirmed the news of their split on March 18, one year after she left the Bravo show to move to Chicago with him. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us,” Kluth said in a statement to Us. A source, meanwhile, said that the businessman “completely blindsided” Mortimer by calling off their engagement.