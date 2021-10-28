Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Ty Herndon and Matt Collum

“After 11 beautiful years together, I want to let you know that Matt and I have decided to go our separate ways as life partners. However, we are committed to remaining lifelong friends, and I am confident that will be the case,” the country singer wrote via Instagram on October 27. “We appreciate the support Nashville and so many of you have given us over the years and look forward to continuing a close relationship with each other and all of you. The Bible tells us that for everything there is a season. We both are looking forward to this next season of our lives with hope, optimism, and love.”