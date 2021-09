Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge

Us confirmed on September 28 that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum and Lodge called off their two-year engagement. “Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” a source exclusively told Us. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. … She’s in terrible shape. She still loves him.”