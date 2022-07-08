Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Victoria Brito

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and her girlfriend of nine months called it quits in July. “Braunwyn and Victoria broke up earlier this week. Vic has a tough travel schedule for work, and Braunwyn had been traveling back and forth to California a lot,” a source exclusively told Us. “The long-distance became too tough — that’s the main reason that led to the split.”

The source added: “They’re both extremely passionate people who take love and heartache very seriously. They will remain on decent terms.”