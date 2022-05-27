Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein

On May 27, the Girls5eva star announced that she and her husband — who have been married for nearly 15 years — have separated.

“It’s been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know,” she said on her podcast, “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best,” revealing she and the screenwriter initially called things off in February 2021, but felt “ill” about going public with the news until they felt ready. The two, who share children Birdie and Cricket, are concentrating on maintaining an amicable relationship.

“We love each other — very much!” the Dawson’s Creek alum added. “And we have these beautiful kids together.”