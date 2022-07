Chuck and Arielle Lorre

“It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate,” the Big Bang Theory creator and the influencer, who wed in September 2018, announced their split on July 22 in a Variety statement. “Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support.”