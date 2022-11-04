Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer

News broke on November 4 that the season 19 Bachelorette and the real estate analyst called it quits less than two months after their engagement aired on ABC. Days earlier, the former NFL cheerleader hinted that she was taking some space from her fiancé during an episode of Dancing With the Stars. “Life is just really busy for the both of us right now,” she told Fox News on October 31. “So, I understand their concern but we’re just kind of, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.”