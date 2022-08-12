Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

The pair announced in a joint statement on January 12 that they split after four years of marriage. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the duo wrote via Momoa’s Instagram account. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children.”