Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair

After meeting on season 3 of Love Island USA in July 2021, the reality TV alums announced their split nearly one year later.

“We will always love and care for one another and remain friends, but unfortunately at this time we’ve made the decision to go our separate ways,” the CBS personalities wrote in a joint June 17 statement. “There is no bad blood between us, the people closest to us know we rarely had arguments. We are literally best friends, so we both want to see each other succeed and be happy, always.”