Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

The “Love Is a Cowboy” singer announced on August 29 that the country singers ended their relationship after nearly five years of marriage.

“I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Ballerini wrote via Instagram Stories. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”