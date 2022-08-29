Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Splits

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

By
Kelsea Ballerini Morgan Evans Split After Nearly 5 Years Marriage
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini at the 55th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 10, 2021. Ed Rode/AP/Shutterstock
86
1 / 86
podcast

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans

The “Love Is a Cowboy” singer announced on August 29 that the country singers ended their relationship after nearly five years of marriage.

“I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Ballerini wrote via Instagram Stories. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

Back to top