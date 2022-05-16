Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein

The Real Housewives of Miami star’s husband announced their split on May 16 after Lenny was seen partying with model Katharina Mazepa. The pair, who wed in 2009, share son Logan and daughter Elle.

“Lisa and I are getting divorced,” Lenny told Us in a statement. “A few weeks ago I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced. This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”