Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee

The Teen Mom OG stars called it quits after nearly nine years of marriage, the Body by Mac founder announced on July 26. The former couple — who share kids Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5, together — didn’t share what caused their split, but Mackenzie seemingly hinted that there was drama behind it. “Was I a perfect wife? No,” she told Celebuzz. “But I’m also not pretending that Josh was a good husband.”