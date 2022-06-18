Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya

The Bachelorette couple took to social media in June 2022 to reveal they had gone their separate ways after less than a year of dating.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for both of us when I say having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” the Minnesota native wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m struggling to say Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for both of us.”

In his own announcement, Olukoya admitted that the duo were “human beings going through breakup” and that “hearts are heavy, emotions are high and we are dealing with this the bet we can.” He concluded his post by thanking fans for their support and “asking that you allow us privacy so we can mend our hearts.”