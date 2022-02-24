Prince Louis of Luxembourg and Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue

The pair announced their split on February 23 via a press release, saying, “We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness.”

The twosome called off their engagement nearly one year after the European royal family announced their proposal in April 2021. “In reflecting, together, on the commitment we wanted to make, we ended up admitting that our visions differ too much,” the February statement concluded.