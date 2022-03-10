Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia

After three years of marriage, the “El Clavo” musician and Toubia announced their separation.

“While the end of a relationship is never easy, we are at peace with our mutual decision and grateful for the life and love we shared for the last ten years,” the estranged pair wrote in a joint statement to Billboard on March 9. “To our friends and families, including our fans, please know that we are together in this difficult decision and that there is no need whatsoever to take sides. We appreciate your support as we begin this next chapter of our lives and we wish each other only the very best in all future endeavors. Thank you, in advance, for respecting our privacy, during this difficult time.”