Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Princess Cristina of Spain and Inaki Urdangarin

The estranged couple announced their split on January 24. “By mutual agreement we have decided to break off our marriage,” the duo, who were married for 24 years, said in a statement to The Times. “Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since this is a private decision, we ask the utmost respect of all those around us.”

The separation came one week after Urdangarin, who shares four children with the royal, made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with another woman in southern France.