Sabrina Soto and Dean Sheremet

Six months after announcing her engagement to the trainer, Soto confirmed their split.

“Some of you have noticed that I haven’t been wearing my ring. I decided to end the engagement and I’ve never been more proud of myself. Sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this. 💪🏼 ❤️,” the HGTV star wrote via Instagram on July 4.