Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

The NFL player and the supermodel confirmed their split on October 28 after months of speculation about their relationship status. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote in a a statement shared via his Instagram Story. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

In a separate statement shared via her own account, Bündchen wrote: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. … The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”